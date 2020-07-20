30, passed away on Fri., July 17, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hopsital in Columbus. Chiquita Rena Orr was born to her parents, Brenda K. Orr and Rev. Fredrick Orr in Lee Co. Mrs. Chiquita Rena Orr is survived by her husband, Oliver J. Nelson II. Mother; Brenda K. Orr of Tupelo. Father; Rev. Fredrick Orr of Tupelo. One son; Ky'lin Nelson. One daughter; Te'ylor Nelson. Grandmother; Christine Orr . Brenda & Oliver Nelson, Sr. And one sister; Janeria Orr of Washington, D.C. The visitation will be on Fri., July 24, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gibbs Family Cemetery, by Trio Baptist Church, 3055 Clisby Rd. in West Point. The Rev. James Howell will be officiating. The mandatory safety policies will be followed. Masks are required. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
