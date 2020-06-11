PRAIRIE -- Henry Orr, 65, passed away Thursday, June 04, 2020, at Home in Prairie. Services will be on Sat, June 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen, MS. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plain Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.