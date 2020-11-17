Jo Miller Orr, 75, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Eric Sanford and Rev. Jason Franklin officiating. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

