Pastor Fredrick Orr, 49, was born to the late Pastor Willie C. Orr and Mrs. Christine Orr at Monroe County Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. He departed on September 6, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Rev. Orr was joined in holy matrimony to Brenda K. Long on July 20, 1991. She is the love of his life. At an early age, Rev. Orr accepted Christ as his Savior and joined the Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church in Prairie, MS, under the leadership of the late Reverend Fred Durant. Later in life, Rev. Orr accepted his calling to preach and was the pastor of New Hebron MB Church in Egypt, MS. He was loved very dearly by his church family. Rev. Orr attended EMCC in Mayhew, MS, where he graduated with an associate's degree in Psychology. He also attended/completed programs of study at Louisiana Theological School in Starkville, MS and Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, MS. In lieu of being a pastor, Rev. Orr also served as the Dean of Christian Education, where he taught various classes throughout the Northeast District. He also served as president and instructor in the Congress of Christian Education in the Gethsemane Mount Moriah District. Rev. Orr was also the Assistant Director of the Springhill District Congress and an instructor at the General Progressive MB Convention of MS. Rev. Orr rarely met a stranger and he was a friend to whomever he encountered. He was a very caring, giving, loving, respectful, humble, and kindhearted person. Rev. Orr was a positive role model to youth/young adults. He was a singer, song writer, and a dedicated member of the Aires of Joy. Rev. Orr was also a certified enforcement officer for Tupelo Public School District and a police officer for the Plantersville Police Department. Those left to cherish Rev. Orr's memories forever are: his wife, Brenda K. Orr; his daughter, Janeria "Dominique" Orr; his two grandchildren, Teylor and Kylin "KJ" Nelson; his mother, Christine Orr; his three brothers, Reverend Willie K. (Pamela) Orr, Reverend Carlos (Deborah) Orr, and Reginald D. Ivy; his two sisters, Sonya Orr and Cassandra Orr, as well as, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Services were on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 at 2:30pm at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton.
