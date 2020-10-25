WINTHROP HARBOR, IL -- Pauline Orrick, 87, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Kenosha Memorial Hospital in Kenosha, WI. Services will be on Friday, October 30, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 10-12 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.