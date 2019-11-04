Martha Marcine Orsborn, 89, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Countrywood Plantation in Mantachie after a lengthy illness. A native of the Van Buren Community in Itawamba County, she was born February 13, 1930 to Andrew Malachi and George Dewey Gregory Pearce and was a 1949 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School. On October 21, 1950, she married Curtis Benjamin Orsborn and together they relocated to Mooreville where she lived for most of her adult life taking care of her family. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed sewing clothing for her four daughters. Marcine also enjoyed growing flowers, especially daylillies, and picking up pecans from her front yard. She was a member of Fulton Church of Christ. Survivors include her four daughters, Martha Judy Gilliland and her husband, Bob of Fulton, Nancy Ellen Willcutt and her husband, Mark of Fulton, Jeannie B Simmons and her husband, Edward of Fulton and Penny Renae Kelly and her husband, Donny of Chesterville; six grandchildren, Casey Lee Kelly and his wife, Nikki, Justin Andrew Kelly, Austin Medford Kelly and his wife, Brooke, Savannah Anne Willcutt, Hannah Grace Stanley and Benjamin Allen Stanley and his wife, Abby; six great-grandchildren, Noah Lee Kelly, Canaan Merritt Kelly, Sky Jane Kelly, Lilly Grace Kelly, Emma Hazel Kelly and Curtis Lee Kelly; and sister, Wilma Holder of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 56 years, Curtis Benjamin Orsborn who died September 28, 2006; two sisters, Nell Tucker and Miriam Holder; and brother, James Buford Pearce. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
