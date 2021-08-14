Oliver Wayne Orsborn was a big ole gregarious soul who enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest until crossing over at NMMC Gilmore Hospital in Amory after a period of declining health. Wayne, or better known as Papaw by his family, was born in Baldwyn, Prentiss Co., Miss. on November 11, 1946 to the late Loal Oliver Orsborn and Christine Neely OrsbornMcCarver, who survives. He grew up near Mooreville and graduated from Mooreville High School. A man unafraid of work, Wayne had a 36 year career as a Railroad Engineer, retiring in 2006 from the Kansas City Southern Railroad. He married Veldalene Love "Vel" Morrison on July 26, 1976 in Jackson, Tn. Wayne was a practical jokester, an extraordinary Southern storyteller and was one of the founders of the Mooreville Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 18 years. He was a quarter horseenthusiast, took to "sawmilling" in retirement making his grandchildren cedar chests and his friends all kinds of wood crafted keepsakes and was a grand master of any gathering which allowed him to "hold forth" with his quick wit and pleasant disposition. Wayne was a longtime faithful member of the Egypt Baptist Church, where he served as Chef for the monthly breakfast meeting. He cut a wide path and will be missed by many. A time to celebrate his life with refreshments will take place from 4 PM - 8 PM on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Southwind in Shannon (200 A Bynum Avenue, Shannon, MS. 38868). Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Wayne is survived by his wife, Vel of Sunset Point south of Amory; his mother, Christine McCarver of New Albany; his 5 daughters, Gaye Stanford (Jason), Kandy Walker (Rodney), Cherry Orsborn, Donna Davis (Terrell) and Charlene Gannon (Mike). his son, Loal "Bear" Orsborn (Angie). Papaw's grandchildren, DeAnna Fowler, Will Lamons (Jennifer), Alix Gunner (Andrew), Ashlie Campbell (Eric), Hollye Abner, Clint Gannon (Mary Robert) and Morgan Knight. His great grandchildren, Taylor, Liam, Addie, Anna Michael, Nolan, Ridge and Krewe.His sisterPatsy Rhodes (Jerry) and their daughters Amy and Jill. His Aunt Arlene Grissom. His brothers in law, Greg Morrison (Cheryl) and Brett Morriso. His sister in law, June Morrison, a nephew, Jay Scott (Marlena) and special friends, Jean and Jerry Whitt. He was preceded in death by his father, Loal Orsborn, his daughter, Angy Abner, a great grandson, Jaxon Knight and a great granddaughter, Ally Kirk Gunner. Memorials may be made to Egypt Baptist Church, 3326 Road 406, Okolona, MS. 38860 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tn. 38501. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
