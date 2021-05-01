Orwilda Sue “Willi” Jenkins Armstrong, 85, passed away on April 25th at home in Jacksonville, FL. She was born Nov 17, 1935 in Ethel, TX to Marvin Israel and Nellie Rodman Jenkins. She grew up on the family farm in southern Grayson County, TX, attended school in Howe and graduated from Sherman High School in 1953.
Following Willi’s first job at Coca-Cola bottling Company in Sherman, TX, she enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Arlington Hall, VA. It was there she met and married SSG Bobby Cantrell Armstrong of Evergreen, MS on Feb 22, 1955 in Washington, DC. After the military, her husband started work with Southern Airways and they moved to Monroe, LA. She established a home and gave birth to a son and daughter. She followed her husband’s career moves to Bogalusa, LA and Hattiesburg, MS, finally settling in Panama City, FL in 1962. In Panama City, FL, Willi worked as a librarian aide, was part of the “Boiler Room Gang,” and was well known by faculty and students at Bay County High School for many years, retiring in 1993. She was also active in the Forest Park community supporting her husbands’ RL Turner Little League teams and started the girls’ softball league serving as head coach of one of the teams. She was an avid crossword/acrostic puzzler, 42 and Mexican Train dominos player, and double solitaire player. She loved to write stories about her childhood and made many trips tracing family genealogy across the US. After suffering a stroke in 2018, she and her husband moved to Jacksonville, FL and was cared for by her daughter.
Surviving are her long-time husband of 66 years Bobby C. Armstrong; son Bobby C. Armstrong Jr (Nancy) of Charlotte, NC; daughter Amy Sue Armstrong Tajdari (Mohammad) of Jacksonville, FL; sister Linda Jenkins Taylor of Sherman, TX; grandson Tracy Brooks Armstrong (Sarah); granddaughter Anna Kathleen Armstrong; great-granddaughter Aliya Brooks Armstrong; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin Israel and Nellie Rodman Jenkins; sister Marvina Jenkins Tate; and brothers Owen R Jenkins and Ronald M Jenkins.
After cremation, private family memorial services will be held in New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba County, MS and Collinsville Cemetery in Grayson County, TX.
