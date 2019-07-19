Robert Darrell Osborn, 62, passed from this life to eternal peace on July 18,2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. Darrell received severe injuries in an automobile accident on May 29, 2019 and fought with much humility and courage for 50 days to overcome his injuries, he remained his grateful, well mannered self throughout the hospitalization. Darrell was born on December 18, 1956 to Bob and Joy Perrigo Osborn. He was a lifelong resident of the Pisgah Community and well known as a "good neighbor". He graduated from Thrasher High School in 1974. He worked as an electrician and plumber with his brother-in-law, Jimmy Dale Green, also, Tucker McCarley and Bill Wimberley. The past fourteen years he was employed by MDOT in Tupelo, MS. Darrell devoted his life to taking care of his parents. The past three years he could be found visiting his mother every single day at Landmark until her recent death on April 29th. He loved his family and became a father to Hunter from the age of 11 after the passing of his own Dad, Danny in 2007. He was especially close to his Perrigo first cousins and grew up together, never leaving his beloved Pisgah Community. Visitation and service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS. Visitation beginning at 12 noon until service time at 4:00 pm Bro. Danny Estes and Bill Wimberley will be conducting the service. Burial will be in Pisgah Methodist Church cemetery. Darrell is survived by one sister, Renee Henley, two nephews, Hunter Henley (Sarah Grace) and Brad Green, two great nieces and one great nephew. Also, left to cherish his memory are numerous cousins, childhood and work friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Leroy and Kate Osborn and Elgie and Mary Tine Perrigo, sister, Diane Green, brothers-in-law, Jimmy Dale Green and Danny Henley. Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of MDOT. Memorials May be sent to Pisgah Methodist Church at 395 CR 8301, Rienzi, MS 39965.
