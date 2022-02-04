Robert Jay Ostrander, 69, resident of Walnut, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Service, with Military Honors, will be at 2 PM Monday, February 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Will Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in The Veterans National Cemetery in Corinth. Mr. Ostrander was born October 3, 1952 in Manheim, Germany, the only child of the late Jay Walter and Ida Ostrander. He was a graduate of Mount Holly New Jersey High School, proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and was employed as a truck operator with various companies in the Memphis area. Mr. Ostrander and his family moved to Tippah County in 2007 and was a member of Tiplersville Baptist Church. He will be remembered for his passion of Hamm Radio where he was a devoted member of ACARES (Alcorn County Amateur Radio Emergency Services). History, researching family heritage, tinkering as a "shade-tree mechanic" and becoming "Mr. Fix-it" around the house were pastimes he enjoyed. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM Monday, February 7 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Connie Middleton Ostrander of Walnut, one daughter, Sarah Ostrander of Walnut, and three sons. Byron Ostrander of New Jersey, Nathan Kauffman (Alyssa) of Munsford, TN and Richard Kauffman of Walnut. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ostander family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
