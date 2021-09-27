James Milton "Buster" Oswalt, 73, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at The Meadows in Fulton. He was born October 28, 1947 in Prentiss County, the son of Milton and Hazel Saylors Oswalt. Buster was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Guntown. Even though he was disabled, he loved being with his family and enjoyed watching wrestling and "Walker Texas Ranger." Buster leaves behind his brother, Raymond Reese (Evelyn) of Booneville; two nieces, Melissa Parker (Billy) of Saltillo and Regina Hamm of Mantachie; four nephews, David Floyd (Kim) of Southaven, Chris Floyd of Guntown, Eric Floyd (Kim) of Fulton, and Michael Floyd (April) of Blue Springs; a special niece, Diane "Tootie" Floyd of Guntown; and a host of great nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Noreen Sanders, Loreen Oswalt, and Ginny Diane Oswalt; and a brother-in-law, Danny L. Sanders. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Saltillo Chapel with Bro. Matt Parker officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
