Donald Ray Oswalt, 67, passed away on Sunday, August 07, 2022 at the NMMC. He loved hunting, fishing and he was an avid golf player. He loved his family especially his grandchildren. He retired from Comfort Engineering. He loved being in his man cave. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 09, 2022 at 3:00 with Bro. Bobby Robinson officiating. He is survived by his wife, Tami Oswalt; daughter, Elizabeth Floyd (Alex); sons, Nathan Oswalt (Jessie), Lee Oswalt (Crystal), Timothy Oswalt, Matthew Sheffield (Ivy) and Tyler Floyd; sister, Melissa Wren (Michael); brothers, Larry Oswalt (Shelia) and Marty Oswalt (Sandra); grandchildren, Gavin, Dakota, Jase, Connor, Kiley, Justin, Shaun, Hayden, Dalton; great-great-grandchild, Vincent; host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Maudie Sue Harper Oswalt; twin brothers; mother-in-law, Verdie Dickens. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.