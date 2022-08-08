Purchase Access

Donald Ray Oswalt, 67, passed away on Sunday, August 07, 2022 at the NMMC. He loved hunting, fishing and he was an avid golf player. He loved his family especially his grandchildren. He retired from Comfort Engineering. He loved being in his man cave. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 09, 2022 at 3:00 with Bro. Bobby Robinson officiating. He is survived by his wife, Tami Oswalt; daughter, Elizabeth Floyd (Alex); sons, Nathan Oswalt (Jessie), Lee Oswalt (Crystal), Timothy Oswalt, Matthew Sheffield (Ivy) and Tyler Floyd; sister, Melissa Wren (Michael); brothers, Larry Oswalt (Shelia) and Marty Oswalt (Sandra); grandchildren, Gavin, Dakota, Jase, Connor, Kiley, Justin, Shaun, Hayden, Dalton; great-great-grandchild, Vincent; host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Maudie Sue Harper Oswalt; twin brothers; mother-in-law, Verdie Dickens. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

