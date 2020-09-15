Harold Dean Oswalt, 78, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Iuka Hospital, Iuka, MS. He was born in Belmont, MS and owned and operated Oswalt Construction for fifty-four years. He loved to dig in the dirt and farming. He was a member and elder of Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS and was a song leader for many years. He was a member of the Board of Directors at Pine Vale Children's Home, Corinth, MS. Harold joined First American National Bank as a Director in 1993 and served as Chairman of the Loan Committee for almost twenty years as well as Chairman of the Holding Company, First American Bancshares, Inc. since 2015. He took great pride in First American and personally helped build many branch offices, including the Main Office in Iuka, MS. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 17, 11 a.m. at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS with David Conley officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife - Linda Oswalt; one daughter - Karen Timbs; two grandsons - Justin Timbs (Kaila) and Dillon Oswalt (Lacey); one granddaughter - Anna Timbs; four great-grandchildren - Jackson Timbs, Rylee, Ava and Hadley Oswalt; step-children- Connie Chism, Brent Chism and Cody Chism (Karla); step-grandchildren - Alyssa Grubbs, Maurijo Grubbs, Lexi Chism, Lilly and Kypton; two brothers-in-law - James Estes Sartain (Brenda) and Stephen Sartain (Deb) and one sister-in-law - Brenda Oswalt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Maggie Talman Oswalt, his first wife, Sherry Oswalt, a son, Keith Oswalt, one sister, Molene Oswalt, one brother, Roger Oswalt and his mother-in-law, Dot Sartain. Pallbearers will be Kerry Moody, Jimmy Moody, Robert Hester, Shane McNeil, Quint Sartain and Jerry Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Moody, Raymon Carr, Ron Deaton, Benford Pierce, Robert Cashion, Mark Segars, Scott Segars, Tommy Chamblee and Larry Sartain. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 6-8 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834.
