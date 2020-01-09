BOONEVILLE -- Tina Marie Oswalt, 44, passed away Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.