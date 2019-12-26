Tive Mae Ott, 90, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Aberdeen-Monroe Co. Hospital. She graduated from high school in Ponchatoula, LA. Moved to Tupelo, MS and married William Nelson "Doc" Ott from Aberdeen, MS. Worked as a Registered Nurse at several Hospitals. She was a member of the Non-Denominational Church since her teenage years. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday December 27 , 2019 at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MS with Randy Satterfield and Don Barber officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Survivors are children Elizabeth Russell (Terry) of Shannon, MS, and Carolyn Russell (Randy) of Denham Springs, LA and Dale (Nanette) Ott of Aberdeen, and Duane (fiancee Candy) of Aberdeen. One sister, Evelyn Clara "Sweetie" Badon of Pumpkin Center, LA. Two granddaughters, Jennifer Escher (Roland) of Denham Springs, LA, and Laura Russell Hill (Brandon) of New Orleans. Five Grandsons, Glenn Russell of Denham Springs, LA, Daniel Ott (Kasey) of Columbus, MS, Dillon Ott (Kristellen) of Wiggins, MS, Dalton Ott of Belden, MS, Mark Russell (Stephanie) of Houston, TX. Considered as Grandchildren: Christopher Gurley of Tupelo and Caitlin Gurley of Hamilton, MS. Great Grandchildren Aaron and Emma Escher of Denham Springs, LA, Sarah Mae and Emma Russell of Houston, TX, and Kathleen, Scarlett and Elizabeth Hill of New Orleans, LA. Preceded in Death by her Husband , William Nelson (Doc) Ott, her parents Essie and Millard Nickens of Pumpkin Center, LA, Three brothers Millard Nickens, Jr, Floyd Nickens, Matthew Nickens. Two sisters, Nell Vampran, and Nellie Ann Adams. Pallbearers are Daniel Ott, Dillon Ott, Dalton Ott, Mark Russell, Roland Escher, Christopher Gurley, Aaron Escher, and Emma Escher. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
