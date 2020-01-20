DUMAS, MS -- Billy R. Otts, 84, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at home in Dumas, MS. Services will be on Tuesday January 21, 2020 2:00 PM at New Life Pentecostal Church Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 21, 2020 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM at New Life Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.