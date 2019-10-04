Crystal Jeanette Benton Otts, 39, passed away in Fayetteville, NC. She was born in Amory on September 27, 1980 to Phillip Harold Benton and Jeanette Reese Kizzire. A graduate of Hatley High School, she furthered her career by joining the U.S. Army moving to Fort Stuart, GA with her husband, SFC Jamie Otts, and later transferring to Fort Bragg, NC where she lived the last several years. An avid motorcyclist, she also worked in sales for Harley-Davidson in Fayetteville, NC. Singing, beach going, and family were all important to her. With shopping as her favorite pastime, she also enjoyed fast cars and candy, hanging out with her friends, and dancing. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Tyler Otts and Dakota Otts of Hope Mills, NC; one daughter, Harley Otts of Hope Mills, NC; two sisters, Carrie Umfress (Brian) of Mantachie and Kayla Benton of Saltillo; her grandmother, Cora Reese of Bigbee; step-grandmother, Pearlene Kellum of West Point; nieces and nephews, Austin and Wesley, Aiden, Chelsey, Kayleigh, Gracie, Arabella, Ana, Allison, and Elijah and Ethan; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Harvey Coplin and Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in the Durrett Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Otts, Jason Mitchem, Tony Garza, Justin Garza, Shawn Vincent, Zack McKay, and Bryan Horton. She was preceded in death by her husband, SFC Jamie Otts; grandparents, Jessie Harold and Eva Benton; and Dick Reese. Visitation will be on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.