Pontotoc—Emogene G. Otts, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Sunshine Rest Home in Pontotoc. She was born August 13, 1933 in Pontotoc County, the daughter of Robert and Stella Otts. Emogene worked for several years at Wondura Manufacturing before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church. She is survived by her son, Jerry Smith of Texas; her brother, James Otts (Era) of Ecru; nieces and nephews, Shirley Hancock (David), Carol Newby (Wesley), Patsy Glisson (Leon), Bobby Otts (Darlene), Billy Otts, Sandra Simmons, Marilyn Otts, and Denise D'Amico; and a host of extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Bobby Goode officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bobby Otts, Billy Otts, James Randolph, Nick Simmons, Jason Tice, and David Hancock. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
