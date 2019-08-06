Gardendale- Nolen Dale Otts, 67, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at UAB-Gardendale. Born in Amory, Mississippi on August 19, 1951, he was a son of Nolen and Mary Elizabeth Duncan Otts. Dale graduated from Smithville High School before attending Itawamba Community College. He worked as a painter for most of his life. For many years, he was a member of Church on the Way in Leeds, AL, where he served by playing guitar in the praise band. An outgoing man who never met a stranger, Dale was passionate about music and enjoyed playing guitar in several bands. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, especially on the subject of history. He donated to several charities over the years for Native American children, Boys and Girls clubs, and disabled veterans. Dale also enjoyed listening to various genres of music, from country music with Alan Jackson to jazz to singer-songwriter Cat Stevens. Dale was an extremely devoted husband and father who will be dearly missed. The memories he made with his friends and family will live on in their hearts forever. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Robin Otts, of Gardendale, AL; daughters, Jennifer Marie Otts Lloyd (Rich), Huntsville, AL, Kaleigh Faith Nicole Beach, Gardendale, AL; Amanda Elizabeth Otts McDuffie, Cullman, AL; grandchildren, Zachary Owens, Annalise Kovac, Asher Kovac, Raelynn McDuffie; brother, Mackey Otts, Montgomery, AL; and nieces, Montine Brown and Carmen Altamira. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Nolen Wayne Otts. A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Pastor Brandon Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory. Visitation will be Thursday from 11AM until the service hour at the funeral home.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.