Staff Sargent SSGT B.L. Outlaw, 83, closed his eyes, leaving all his medals behind to awaken at his heavenly home with his adoring wife Ernestine "Tiney", of 58 years and his Lord, and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his beloved home in Tupelo, MS. B.L. was born August 12, 1937 to Blanch L. and Lelia Outlaw. B.L. retired from the 155th National Guard of Tupelo in 1993. He served 25 years on active duty in 1966 in Oxford, MS, then activated and deployed with the Tupelo 155th during Desert Storm. He traveled through Fort Hood, TX and joined his comrads in Fort Irwin, CA, rejoicing came when peacefully they were returned to Tupelo, MS. B.L. has many metals displayed from being a safe truck driver with Malone and Hyde for 12 years in Tupelo, Futorian in New Albany for 30 years, and Action Lane in Tupelo for 10 years. B.L. and Tiney were active members at South Green Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral home. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. B.L. leaves behind two stepsons, Ronnie Langley of Tupelo and W.K. Langley of Canton, GA that he helped Tiney raise with unconditional love and devotion, one sister, Irene McCostline of Baldwyn, 4 grandsons, and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine "Tiney" Outlaw, his parents, sister, Anna Katherine Nabors B.L. will be truly missed. He was an active member of the Masons in the Baldwyn Lodge #108, Post 49 American Legion, and the Tupelo Shriners. After retiring from active work, he transported patients to the Burn Centers in Galveston, TX and Shreveport, LA while an active Shriner.
