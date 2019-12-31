William Edgar "Billy" Overstreet, 69, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 26, 1950 to Edgar L. and Agnes O. Grantham Overstreet. He was a 1970 graduate of Tupelo High School and attended Itawamba Community where he took classes in electronics and automotive body and fender. Early in life, he worked in the body shop at Dossett Big 4 and later worked on cars at both Byrds Body Shop and Ratliff's Body shop in Baldwyn. A quiet unassuming man, Billy enjoyed working on cars, watching NASCAR races and going fishing. He was also a past member of the Lucky Buck Hunting Club. He attended First Baptist Church. Survivors include his cousins, Butch Overstreet and his wife, Virgie of Greenwood, Sarah Overstreet Riley of Greenwood, Bobby Overstreet and his wife, June of Southaven, Nanci Erwin of Kimberling City, Missouri and many other cousins in the south; and special friends, Kenny and Corinne Keith of Belden and Harry and Kay Collins of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to your charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
