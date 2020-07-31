On Thursday, July 30, 2020, John Robert Owen, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 55 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. He is now at peace with his Lord and Savior after battling multiple forms of cancer for over a decade. John Robert was born on December 8, 1964 in New Albany, MS to Enoch and Myrtle Lucille Gordon Owen. He was a graduate of Myrtle Attendance Center in the class of 1984, which was followed by years of service for Benchcraft in the field of industrial maintenance. His career later shifted to the construction of homes with a local contractor, and friend. On May 18, 1991, he married Angela Denise Alexander. They raised two beautiful twins, a son and daughter, Cole and Allie. John Robert was passionate about sports. He was an avid Mississippi State fan and loved The Cowboys. This was a passion that was also shared with his family as they routinely attended a variety of sporting events in the great city of Starkville, MS. He was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church located in New Albany, MS where he also was a member of the Bill Parks Sunday school class which allowed him to fellowship with his brothers and sisters in Christ. John Robert had a spirit and faith like no other. During his long and difficult battle with cancer, he often would offer the sentiment, "God is good." This was John Robert's way of reassuring that despite the current battle he faced, God would always be glorified. Today, we still celebrate the loving smile and courageous outlook towards life that he always exemplified, and find peace in knowing that even in trials such as these, God is indeed good. John Robert was preceded in death by his father, Enoch, and his mother, Myrtle. He is survived by his wife Denise Owen; 1 son: Cole Owen of Moorhead, NC; 1 daughter: Allie Owen of New Albany, MS; 2 brothers: David Owen (Betty) of New Albany, MS and Ray Owen (Penny) of Ripley, MS; 1 sister: Pam Dodds of New Albany, MS; 2 brother-in-laws, Brian Alexander (Cassie) of Olive Branch, MS and Steven Witt (Jessica) of Blue Mountain, MS as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will include: Bob Robbins, Keith Speck, Barry Cobb, Timmy Little, Bill Mattox, Stuart Dodds, Dalton Crowell, Michael Owen, and Bill Parks. Honorary Pallbearers include: Mike Scott, Colson Alexander, Noah Alexander, Rick Hodum, Kason Owen, and the Men's NA Sox Softball team of the 1990s. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1st , 2020 at First Baptist Church of New Albany from 4:00pm-8:00pm. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at First Baptist Church of New Albany at 4:00pm with Pastor Andrew Chasteen and Brother Gary Yates officiating. A grave side service is to follow at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery of New Albany, MS. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements previously stated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John Robert Owen Funeral Expense Account at First Baptist Church of New Albany, MS First Baptist Church Address: 200 East Bankhead Street New Albany, MS 38652 For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.