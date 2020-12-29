New Albany- Mary Louise Taylor Owen, 92, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. She was born March 15, 1928 in Union County to Quitman Rivers Taylor and Vera Lowery Howell Taylor. She was the widow of Jesse Rudolph Owen. She retired from the New Albany Schools as a longtime teacher assistant in elementary education. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Owen (Cathy), Randy Owen (Christy) and Jeff Owen; two daughters, Brenda Cobb, and Kathryn McClure (Mike); her grandchildren, Tim Cobb, Brett Owen (Eva), Laurie White (Jeremy), Lindsay Payne (Derek), Jess Owen (Katie), Whitney White (Brock); twelve great grandchildren, Tyler Cobb, Gavin Fullwood, Owen White, Parker Owen, Reece White, Jase Payne, Addison Owen, Aden Owen, Eden White, Tatum White, Campbell Owen, and Quitman White. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, Bryan Cobb; one son-in-law, Benny Cobb; her siblings, James Quitman Taylor, John Walker Taylor, Willie Faye Taylor, Eva Mae Roberts, and Coy Inez Hines. Her service will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 in United Funeral Service Chapel. Family visitation will be 10:00-11:00am. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
