Martha Nudean Priddy Owen, 78, passed away October 19, 2021 at her home in Pontotoc. Martha is survived by her daughters, Denise Ellis(Bobby) and Mary McCoy of Tupelo; sons, Billy Owen(Karen), Charles Owen(Laura), and Ronnie Owen(Shanda) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Craig Ellis, Cameron Ellis, Brennen Chambers, Ar'Tesia McCoy, Crissen McCoy, Da'Leigh McCoy, Brad McCoy, Jr., Allie Hollings(Eric), Clay Owen, Dru Owen, Chloe Owen, and Kevin Owen(Meaghen); 8 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Maxwell(Bill); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Clay Owen; parents, John Relder and Luna Mae Priddy; sister, Myra Patton; brother, Walter Priddy; an infant son; and son-in-law, Rev. Brad McCoy, Sr. Services will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Ronnie Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Craig Ellis, Brian Maxwell, Brandon Maxwell, Brad Owen, Neal Spears, and Glen Davis. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 20th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Thursday, October 21st 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
