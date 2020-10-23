Linda Lee Scott Owen, 77, who preferred to be addressed as Mimi, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She had fought a seventeen-year battle against leukemia, having experienced significant changes in her condition during the last several months. She was born October 1, 1943 in the Saltillo area of Lee County, the daughter of the late Harse Scott and Annie Dorris Farrar Scott. She married Billy Wayne Owen on December 1, 1961 and they would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on December 1, 2020. The two of them moved several times over the years due to work requirements and Linda established a loving home in each location they found themselves living. After retirement they decided to live in their motorhome and travel, visiting all the states except Alaska and most of Canada. Travel also allowed them to spend time with family; son Bill Owen and Sara, grandsons Acy and Jarret of Brandon,Ms; Daughter Terese Dabbs and Steve, grandsons Josh and Cole of La Grange, Ky; son Scott Owen and Stacia, granddaughters Bishop and Harper of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Linda realized her lifelong ambition, to be the greatest wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she could possibly be. And along the way she took great pride in always being able to have on-hand just exactly the food each visitor happened to like best. She leaves behind her husband Billy, son Bill (Sara), Daughter Terese(Steve), son Scott(Stacia). Grandsons Josh Dabbs(Jessica), Cole Dabbs(Alexa), Acy Owen, Jarret Owen ; granddaughters Bishop Owen, Harper Owen; great grandson Grayson Dabbs; brother Hubert Earl Scott, Sisters Jo Johnson and Peggy Byrd. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Hareston Scott, Jimmy Scott and Jerry Scott. Services were Saturday, October 24 at 11 AM from Water's Funeral Home, Baldwyn, Ms. With Brother Chad Higgins officiating. There was no visitation and no graveside service. The family requests memorials in Linda's name be directed to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 845 CR 231, Guntown, Ms 38849. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.