Penny Gayle Hurt Owen was born January 5, 1953 to Ellis Hurt and Eloise Richardson Hurt in Ripley, MS. Penny worked as an Eligibility Supervisor at the Mississippi Department of Human Services. She was a member of Springdale Baptist Church. Penny is survived by her husband: Enoch Ray Owen of Ripley, MS; one son: Michael Owen (Mandy) Falkner, MS; two daughters: Whitney Owen Hodum (Rickey) Walnut, MS, Jackie Owen Hill (Bradley) Ripley, MS; one brother: Aubrey Hurt (Debra) Southaven, MS; six grandchildren: Rick Hodum, Morgan Hodum, Owen Hill, Braden Hill, Kason Owen, Jacey Owen. She was preceded in death by her parents. Penny went home to be with the Lord at the age of 68 on March 25, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The Visitation and Service will be at Springdale Baptist Church, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 PM , the Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM with Bro. Stacy McKee officiating and Bro. Cole Owen assisting . Burial will follow at the Golden Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Stan Childs, Cole Childs, Jeff Richardson, Jeffrey Childs, Bill Mattox, Tracy Rodgers. In Lieu of flowers please give to Golden Hill Cemetery Fund, Gideon Bibles, Tippah County 4-H Club, Golden Cemetery contact is Wade Givens: 882-0957. McBride Funeral Home, Inc. of Ripley, Mississippi is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for the Owen family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
