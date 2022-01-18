Rev. Billy N. Owen passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County on January 17, 2022, at the age of 66. He was born December 13, 1955, to J.W. and Delco Childers Owen in Tippah County, MS. He held a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mississippi, a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law, and a Master of Divinity from Memphis Theological Seminary. He worked as an attorney in private practice, the State of Mississippi, and the Langston Law Firm in Booneville, MS. He was an Elder in the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church, in which he had been pastoring since 1988. He created a "non-anxious presence" in the midst of crisis, seeking to be a peacemaker. He enjoyed genealogical research, restoring Farmall tractors, and supporting the arts. He was active in Walk To Emmaus and Cursillo. He had a heart for building community, having been raised in a family active in 4-H and the New Hope Community Club (TCDC). Wherever he lived he became active in a local civic club and served as a volunteer chaplain at hospitals. He was a member of Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity and of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity. He pastored the following churches throughout Mississippi: Carolina UMC in Booneville, Pisgah UMC in Rienzi, Bethlehem UMC in New Albany, New Covenant UMC in Meridian, Decatur UMC in Decatur, Cleveland UMC in Cleveland, Merigold UMC in Merigold, and St. Andrew's UMC in Oxford. He was District Superintendent in Meridian and New Albany Districts. His visitation will be at McBride Funeral Home Chapel (206 N Commerce St., Ripley, MS) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, January 20, 2022, there will be visitation at Bethlehem Church in Union County (1560 Co Rd 81, New Albany, MS) from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. Following the service, there will be a committal at Jacob's Chapel UMC in Tippah County (771 CR 701 Ripley, MS). He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Renelda Pharr Owen; two sons, Whitney Owen of Carterville, IL, and Dr. Andrew Owen of Baton Rouge, LA; one granddaughter, Emily Ann Owen; and one grandson, Graham David Owen both of Carterville, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eddie Owen. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Warren Black. Pallbearers will be Marty Miskelly, Kevin Nicholson, Brandon Pharr, Ben Pharr, Hall Miskelly, and Austin Nicholson. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com The family requests that all guests adhere to CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.