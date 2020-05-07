Ronald Dale Owen, 77, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in New Albany on August 25, 1942 to Herman Hines Owen and Willie Catherine Stanford Owen. He was a retired firefighter and had worked part-time for Sears. He was an avid coon hunter, a master of hounds and had even judged hunts. He was a member of Center Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 2:00p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Community Cemetery in the Parks community with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. He is survived by his wife, Elzena Huddleston Owen; two sons, Tony Owen (Sandy) and Richard Owen , all of Blue Springs; a daughter, Gayle Taylor of Midland, TX; two grandchildren, Steven Owen and Jessica Neese (Kevin); three great grandchildren, Matthew Griffin, Beau Neese and Ava Neese; an uncle, Charles Owen (Georgia) and an aunt, Lois Coleman. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Roxanne Kirk; a son, Bo Owen; and a sister, Cathy Jamison. Pallbearers will be Terry Treadaway, Dennis Rakestraw, Perrin Rakestraw, Michael Rakestraw, Steve Hall and Kenneth Roberts. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolence and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
