Shelia Owen, age 73, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 29, 1947 to Novel and Millie McCarver Baker. Shelia graduated from Ecru High School in 1965, she then attended Itawamba Junior College and Blue Mountain College, later earning her Specialist Degree in Education from the University of Mississippi. Shelia taught school at New Albany for one year and at North Pontotoc for 32 years, where she was the first generation School Resource Officer. She worked for a year at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany and then fourteen years at the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department and Verona Police Department. Shelia was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, the Pontotoc Woman's Club and Delta Kappa Gamma. Shelia worked for several years with the MS Pontotoc pageant. She was an avid "Ole Miss" fan and enjoyed football games, "facebooking", talking on the phone with her friends and family and spending time with her grandson, Baker. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Ecru Cemetery with Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Danny R. Owen of Pontotoc, MS; a son, Dan Owen (Jordan) and their son, Baker, all of New Albany; and her lifelong friend and special caregiver, Vickie Dyer; and caregivers, Cindy Gregory, Cheryl Sullivan, Sandra Wiesner, Lou Gaston, Laurie Harlow and Jodie Heatherly. Pallbearers will be Blake Sullivan, Brady Sullivan, Hayden Cummings, Johnny Gregory, Jason Dyer and Jim Harlow. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department Deputies. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rodney Baker. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
