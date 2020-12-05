Anna Jane Foster Owen, 87, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born October 6, 1933, in Union County to Zach and Zula Jackson Foster. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She was the devoted and loving wife of Charles B. 'Todd' Owen for 64 years. She enjoyed gardening, bird-watching, and watching hummingbirds, as well as needlepoint projects. She was devoted to her family and friends. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Rev. Billy Owen officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her 6 siblings: Opal Bennett, Ophelia Shelton, Paul Foster, J. C. Foster, Clay Foster, and Ruchie Teague. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS., or Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN., 37214-0800. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
