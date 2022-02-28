Mr. Anthony Ken Owens, age 58, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born August 19, 1963, in Tupelo, MS to the union of Willie George Holland and Mitty Adelle Owens Holland. He was a 1982 graduate of Nettleton High School and attended Foster's Cosmetology College. Anthony was a performer, traveling throughout the Southeast. He worked as a Supervisor employed for 15 years by E R Carpenter until becoming disabled. He attended East Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 PM - 7 PM, Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at a later time in the family plot in Houston, MS. Survivors include one brother, George Holland (Cynethia) of Nettleton and one sister, Felicia Holland of Tupelo; 1 uncle, 3 aunts, 3 nieces, and 2 nephews, and a host of loving family and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Willie Floyd Jernigan; nephew, Terrance Holland; grandparents; 9 uncles and 5 aunts. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
