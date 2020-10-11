33, passed away on Fri., Sept. 18, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Antonio Senyung Owens was born to David Owens and Willie Mae Gillespie on May 26, 1987 in Lee Co. He received his education from Okolona Schools. Antonio Senyung Owens is survived by his father, David Owens of Tupelo. Mother; Willie Mae Gillespie of Okolona.One son; Ayden Owens of Okolona. One sister; Quada Owens Lucas of Tupelo. Three brothers; David Owens, Jr. of Okolona, Justin Owens of Okolona, and Jeremy Hughes of Starksville. The visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove West Cemetery with Rev. Donell Nicholas. Face masks are required. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

