Bobby Joe Owens, 80 of Ingomar passed away Saturday January 1, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital /Union County in New Albany. He was born May 7. 1941 in Yocona, MS. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. Bobby married his loving wife Carolyn Turner November 22, 1963. They were married 58 years. Early in life, Bobby was employed by Turner Grocery, where he drove a peddling truck for the "rolling store". He was a truck driver for Laher Springs and Electric, Futorian, Mohasco, and Watkins Shepard, where he received multiple safety-driver awards. He also enjoyed working outside, bailing hay, tending to cows, talking to Mary McMillen and taking trips to the Amish community. He was also a founding member of the Ingomar Fire department. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Robye S. Owens and one sister Robye Allshouse. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Turner Owens of Ingomar and sister Mary (late Bobby) McMillen, one brother Tommy Glen Owens (Martha Sue) of Mantachie, 3 children Keith (Leah) Owens of Athens, AL, Beth (late Tim) Taylor of Ingomar, and Jeff Owens of Ingomar. 9 Grandchildren Jordan (Stephanie) Owens of Athens, AL, Haley (Austin) Williams of Vardaman, Andrew (Jessie) Owens of Athens, AL, Collin (Cassie) Taylor of Ingomar, Peyton (Evan) Lansdell of Mantachie, Gabe Owens of Athens, AL, Emma (Nate) Flinn of Columbus, Lydia Owens of Saltillo and Carter Owens of Mooreville. 3 Great Grandchildren Easton Owens of Athens, AL, Nora Jane Williams of Vardaman, who he called Jane-Jane and Lilley Lansdell, who he called Miss Priss, of Mantachie. Visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 11:00a.m. until funeral service time at 2:00p.m. Dr. Terry Cutrer will officiate. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jordan Owens, Andrew Owens, Gabe Owens, Carter Owens, Austin Williams, Evan Landsdell, Collin Taylor and Nate Flinn. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Ingomar Volunteer Fire Department. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
