WATER VALLEY -- Gertrude Owens, 79, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday February 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. a Celebration of Life Memorial at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home 206 Martin Street Water Valley, MS.

