SELMER, TN -- Hansel David Owens, 77, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 am until service time at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.