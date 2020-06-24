SELMER, TN -- Hansel David Owens, 77, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 am until service time at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
76°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 6:31 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.