BOONEVILLE -- Jimmy Owens, 66, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeal home.

