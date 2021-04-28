John Lann Owens, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence in Hamilton,MS. He was born July 29, 1933 in Aberdeen to the late Walter Green and Erbie Mae Irvin Owens. On July 3, 1965, John married Jane Adair and they would foster a relationship filled with great joy over the next 55 years. He was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen until moving to to Jane's family farm in 2002. He was also a proud graduate of Aberdeen High School and a dedicated employee of Walker Manufacturing for over 35 years. John was a faithful, life long servant at First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. He enjoyed the outdoors, Ole Miss Rebels and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Jane Owens, Hamilton; daughter, Meg Burns (Kevin), Hernando, MS; son, Lann Owens (Jillian), Long Beach, MS; grandchildren, Olivia Owens and William Owens; nieces and nephews, George Booth, Mae Booth Forbes, Katharine Brown, Denise Owens Wheeler and Melanie Owens Milner. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Evelyn Owens Booth and Jimmie Mae Owens Brown; brother, Walton Green "Buddy" Owens, Jr.; niece, Glenda Owens. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen with Rev. Mary Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from 1 PM until 1:45 PM at the church. Donations may be given to First United Methodist Church, Aberdeen or to a charity of choice. Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services for Mr. Owens Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
