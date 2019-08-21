BRUCE ,MS -- KIP ALLEN OWENS, 54, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Fri-23 Aug 2019- 1 PM at Jackson Chapel MB Church -Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on Fri. 23 Aug 2019 -11AM - 1 PM at Jackson Chapel MB Church-go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.. Burial will follow at Cane Creek Cemetery-Vardaman,MS.

