Mandy Ruth Ellon McCarley Owens, 58, passed away on July 23, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She loved church, Jesus, worshiping the Lord, decorating rooms, making flower arrangements, shopping, window shopping, yard sales, riding go carts, loafing with her sister and spending time with her family. She was a member of Grace Tabernacle Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Braxton Rutland officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy DeWayne "Waynie" Owens of Baldwyn; father, Earl McCarley of Baldwyn; sister, JoEllon (James) Armstrong of Baldwyn; children, Brandon (Panda) Owens, Lil Wayne (Aleshia) Owens and Shonda (Richard May) Owens; grandchildren, Thomas Owens, Kaylee Owens, Andrew Owens, Preston Owens, Konner May, Kolten May, Alaysia May, David Hernandez, Jasmine Hernandez and Albert Hernandez all of Baldwyn. She was preceded in death by mother, Surene Stephens McCarley; niece, Kristy Armstrong May; nephews, Justin and JJ Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Owens, Andrew Owens, Preston Owens, Konner May.Kolten May, Jacob Troy and Blake Troy. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
