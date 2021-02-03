On August 24, 1948 in Tiplersville, Mississippi Mary Neomia Owens graced this earth. Mary was the 10th birth to L.B. Gibbs Sr. and Gennie L. (Blake) Gibbs. On January 27, 2021, God said "Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant", and received Mary into His arms at the blessed age of 72 years old. She was one of the first African Americans to integrate the Tippah County school system. She went on to receive an education and was hired as the first African American to work at Foodland grocery store and then landing what would be her career job at The Peoples Bank of Ripley, Mississippi where she was once again the first African American to work in the banking industry in Tippah County. Mary retired from the bank after working 36 long years. Mary fell in love at a young age and it was Vernell Owens Sr. who captured her heart. They married on September 10, 1966 and over the span of 54 years they would parent two children and become Gran-Gran and Paw-Paw to four grandchildren. Mary leaves to cherish her memories: Her beloved husband of 54 years: Vernell Owens Sr.; one son: Vernell Owens Jr. of West Palm Beach, Florida; one daughter: Jaquatta (Zuanarda) Causey of Huntsville, Alabama; four grandchildren: Zavien Causey, Jaiden Causey, Joseph Causey and Zoe Causey off Huntsville, Alabama. Bonus Son: John Wilson and grandson, Cayden Wilson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Three sisters: Liller Crum of Flint, Michigan; Wilma (Rod) Colom of Walnut, Mississippi and Catherine Gibbs of Tiplersville, Mississippi. One brother: L.B. (Dorothy) Gibbs Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Corinth, MS.To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
