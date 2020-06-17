Ollie B. Owens, Sr.

Ollie B. Owens Sr., 77, of Tupelo died in his home Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born to Adolphus Owens and Katie Danley in Clarksdale, Arkansas. He leaves to cherish his memories to his fourteen children: Emma Jean Owens, Ollie Mae Owens, Ollie Owens Jr., O.D. White, Kenyon Hill, Lawanda Dillard, Arlisha Smith, Ricky Darden, Michael Dillard, Johnny Dillard, Shikeya Dilworth, Mario Dillard, Christopher Dillard, and Tiffany Barr. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3-5 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."

