MONROE/LEE COUNTIES - William Grant Owens, age 86, a pillar of the community passed away on the June 7, 2020 at his home, in Amory, MS. Mr. Owens was born May 16, 1933 to the late General Grant Owens and Mattie Dilworth Owens. After graduating from Monroe County Training School, Mr. Owens attended Mississippi Industrial College, Holly Springs, MS, on an athletic scholarship, before serving in the U.S. Air Force. Upon returning to the community, Mr. Owens served the church, the hospital, the police, and his community.
Mr. Owens worked for the Amory hospital as the first African American male scrub nurse and worked as one of the first African American policemen for the city of Amory. For over 50 years, Mr. Owens and his wife Joyce owned and operated a community grocery store and was instrumental in the development of the Saint James United Methodist Church, Amory. Mr. Owens was a Boy Scouts leader, a league baseball sponsor and coach, and co-founded a 501 (c) (3) charity.
Mr. Owens will be inducted in the Monroe County Training School, West Amory High School Hall of Fame Class of 2020 this July by virtual reunion.
Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his parents and one son. He leaves his loving memory with his wife Joyce Owens, six children, fifteen grandchildren, countless relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020. Lee Memorial is in charge of interment, and services are entrusted to Darden Funeral Home.
