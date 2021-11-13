Patricia McQuien Owings at the age of 81 died Friday, November 12, 2021, at Traceway. Born on December 18, 1939, in Louisville, Mississippi, she is the daughter of Chester McQuien, Sr., and Florence Bradshaw McQuien. She grew up and attended High School in Louisville and on December 26, 1957, she married R. P. Owings. Pat was a dedicated wife, mother, and, most of all, grandmother. As her grandchildren were growing up she babysat them and was an instrumental part of their lives. Before her failing health, she enjoyed shopping, word puzzles, cooking, gardening, and playing Bunco. She was a longtime member of South Green Baptist Church. Pat is survived by her husband of 63 years, R. P. Owings; one daughter, Lisa Cozart and her husband, Terryl, of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, April, Parker, and Connor Cozart; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Stacey Owings; sisters, Jean Horne, and Barbara Bell; and infant brother, Chester McQuien, Jr. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services honoring Pat's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Pine Grove Cemetery with Bro. Guyton Hinds officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Austin, Tyler, Parker, and Connor Cozart. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
