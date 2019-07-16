Clarence Marlin Oxner, 76, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Clarence was born January 29, 1943 to Samuel Luther Oxner and Mary Ella Hussey Oxner. He worked for Evan's Lumber Yard for over 40 years before their closing. He retired from Tri-State Lumber. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and taking care of his yard. Clarence was a member of Andrew's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooreville. He is survived one brother, Sonny Oxner of the Beechsprings Community and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ella Oxner; wife, Jessie Mae Fowler Oxner; four sisters, Thelma Louise McCullough, Mary Alice Elmer, Mildred Burdine Donald and Della Lois Nanny; one brother, Samuel Edward Oxner and sister-in-law, Nancy Janis Oxner. Visitation will be one hour before service time Thursday, July 18, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Eric Sanford officiating. Burial will be at Andrew's Chapel Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
