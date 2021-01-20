On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Bro. Harold Ozbirn, loving husband and father left his life graduating to his Heavenly home at the age of 68. Bro. Harold started Believer's Baptist Church in Fairview Community in November of 1977 and dedicated his life to his family, the church, and winning souls for the Lord. He was born in Red Bay, AL, on March 27, 1952 to Overland and Eloise Williams Ozbirn. He graduated form Tremont High School in 1970. On October 1, 1971 he married Elaine Rogers and have been married for 49 years. He pastored Believer's Baptist Church for the past 43 years. Anyone who knew Bro. Harold knew that he loved Jesus and he held a special place in his heart for missionaries. He loved his family with his whole heart. His outgoing personality allowed him to never meet a stranger. He could make anyone laugh and could brighten up any room with his contagious smile. He would always find the good things even in bad sitautions. Being the man that he was, Bro. Harold was a dad to all of the kids that grew up around him. There was always an overwhelming sense of joy that Harold held in his heart, and this made him a special person that would do just about anything to help anyone. Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday January 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Westmoreland, Bro. Jerry George, Bro. Tommy King, and Bro. Tony Wood officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Saturday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Burntfields Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Ozbirn of Fulton; children: Kristie (Terry) Steele of Nettleton, Kevin Ozbirn of Fulton, Kelly (Chelsey) Ozbirn of Golden, Kyle (Hannah) Ozbirn of Belmont; grandchildren: Bailee Ozbirn, Kyra King, Gracee Ozbirn, Alayna Green, Kylee Ozbirn; brothers: Bob (Betty) Ozbirn of Golden and John (Teresa) Ozbirn; aunt, Mary Ozbirn of Southaven; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are Jarod Posey, Michael Hogan, Toby Williams, Randy Shotts, Tim Adair, Andrew Melson, Carlton Jackson Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Leech, DeeLane Earnest, Paul Kirby, Dennis Ross, James Leech, Bobby Cleveland Memorials can be made to B.E.A.M.S. in honor of Bro. Harold at PO Box 10200, Gulfport, MS 39505 or at www.beamsbibles.com Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
+2
+2
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.