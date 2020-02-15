Bobby Wade ( Bob ) Pace age 87 died Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after an extended illness. He was a salesman for Buster McElroy, Triangle Dist. And M & W windows. He was a draftsman and drew many plans for buildings in the Baldwyn area. He was a member of 1950 Marietta State Champion basketball team. He was a Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. a founding member of Hillcrest Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for 34 years. Funeral services will be Sunday at Waters Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Shelton (Bill) of Baldwyn; sons, Steve Pace (Jill) of Kamsas City and Lanny Pace (Patricia) of Brandon; (7) grandchildren, Trisha Holiman(Bill), Hunter Pace, Grant Pace, Tyler Pace, Katie Pace, Matthew Shelton (Sarah Shows) and Andrew Shelton; (6) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.W. and Samantha Shields Pace; his wife, Freda Green Pace; daughter, Marsha Pace; two grandchildren, Justin and Jennifer Pace and (18) siblings. Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Assocoation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family@www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.