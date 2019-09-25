Teigan Bradley Pace passed peacefully in the arms of family on September 20, 2019. He was born at 2:14 P.M. and met the eyes of Jesus at 3:45 P.M. the same day. Teigan was the son of Austin Pace and Alysa Farmer. He is survived by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Tony and Linda Pace of Booneville; James and Ashley Farmer of Rienzi; his uncle and aunts, Rodney and Kimberly Pace of Booneville, Hannah Pace of Booneville and Kinleigh and Layna Farmer of Rienzi; his sweet cousins, Kyson and Presley Kate Pace of Booneville; his great-grandparents, Harold Pace of Booneville, Linda Sue Thornton (Wayne) of Walnut, Wanda Farmer (Robert) of Corinth, Lisa Weeks of Corinth and Don and Pam Zelaya of Franklin, TN; his paternal great-great grandfather, Charlie Ford Thornton of Walnut and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Teigan was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Shirley Pace; two great grandfathers, Charlie Wayne Thornton and Robert Farmer and an uncle, Gavin Farmer. Pallbearers are; Austin Davis, Luke Ballard and Trevor Ramsey. Honorary pallbearers are; Kyson Pace, Layton Cagle, Hunter Pace and William Pace. Teigan gave his family a lifetime of love during his short life on earth. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home at 4:30 P.M. Visitation will be 3- 4:30 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Smith's Chapel Cemetery in the Tuscumbia Community of Booneville. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
