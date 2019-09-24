Teigan Bradley Pace passed peacefully in the arms of his family on September 20,2019. He was born at 2:45 p.m. the same day. Reigan was the son of Austin Pace and Alyssa Farmer. He is survived by his, paternal grandparents; Tony and Linda Pace of Booneville and maternal grandparents; James and Ashley Farmer of Rienzi. Teigan is also celebrated by his uncles and aunts, Rodney and Kimberly Pace & Hannah Pace all of Booneville; Kinleigh and Layna Farmer of Rienzi, his sweet cousins, Kyson & Presley Kate Pace of Booneville, paternal great-grandparents; Harold Pace (Shirley)of Booneville, Linda Sue Thornton (Wayne) of Walnut, maternal great-grandparents; Wanda Farmer (Robert) of Corinth, Lisa Weeks of Corinth and Don & Pam Zelaya of Franklin,TN. Paternal Great Great-Grandfather, Charlie Ford Thornton of Walnut. Teigan is also celebrated by a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. He is preceded in death by a great grandmother, Shirley Pace, two great grandfathers, Charlie Wayne Thornton & Robert Farmer, an uncle, Gavin Farmer. Teigan gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn with visitation at 3:00 and service at 4:30. Graveside services following at Smiths Chapel Cemetery in the Tuscumbia community of Booneville. Pallbearers will be; Austin davis, Luke Ballard & Trevor Ramsey. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Kyson Pace, Layton Cagle, Hunter & William Pace.
