Winston Pack, Jr. 54, resident of Amory, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the city of Amory. He was born on April 7, 1965, to Winston Pack, Sr. and Linda Gail Spearman. A Going Home Memorial Service will be at 11:00 A.M. today, at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pack Family. Please share in his memories.

