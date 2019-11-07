AMORY -- Mark Anthony Pack Wilson, 52, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 pm at Rose of Sharon COGIC. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Amory.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.